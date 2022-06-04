Instinct kicked in when Lindsay Conwell heard about the mass shooting at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school.
She stopped listening to the news of the 19 children and two teachers killed on May 24. She wrapped herself in an emotional blanket of people who cared about her, people she trusted. It’s the same action the Bend woman has taken for the past 23 years when she hears of another school shooting.
She knows what it’s like to hear the crack of gunfire and screaming. To fear for her life.
Conwell was a 17 year old student at Columbine High School when two teenagers went on a shooting spree, killing 13 and injuring more than 20 others before turning their weapons on themselves. On that day, April 20, 1999, Conwell was eating her lunch in the cafeteria.
As soon as she heard the gunfire, a teacher yelled at the students to get under tables. There were about 100 students huddled there before being evacuated from the cafeteria. The teacher was killed.
While Conwell lives with her trauma, she rarely speaks of it. Until now.
As vice president of sales at DANI Naturals, a custom essential oil and candle business in Bend, Conwell is sharing her story and her employer is supporting her by offering to donate a portion of sales in the month of June to two charities offering victim assistance. The business will donate 20% of its sales to therebelsproject.org and victimsfirst.org, two nonprofit organizations that educate and advocate for victims and survivors of mass casualty crime.
“There’s never a good time to talk about this,” Conwell said recently. “I wanted to turn talking about (Columbine) into something positive. DANI Naturals and the platform we have is all about helping. I felt like it was the right time to connect the two stories.”
Conwell shared some her story on Instagram. Despite her experiences, the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde felt different to Conwell. It went deeper and she felt she needed to speak up.
“It’s raw for me still,” Conwell said. “This is the first time I’ve spoken up about this in any kind of public way about my experience. Those close to me understand.”
Shannon Vetras, owner of DANI Naturals, said helping others matches the company’s three core values: its products should not harm others or the environment, everyone has an opinion and everyone matters.
Shootings like the one in Uvalde are disheartening and are happening more frequently, said Vetras.
“We feel helpless from keeping it from happening. I cried the first time I saw Lindsay’s post on Instagram,” Vetras said. “With Lindsay as a leader of our organization, we know first-hand how important it is to support the organizations that work every day with the victims through the long journey of recovery.”
Conwell said getting counseling and other forms of therapy are important ways to heal for survivors.
“Give yourself the grace and space to react and process as needed,” Conwell said. “Everyone will grieve and go through their journey differently.”
