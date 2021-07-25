Small businesses hold a special place in the American imagination. They represent the entrepreneurship and creativity that have created the most dynamic economy the world has ever known.
The story of entrepreneurial success, from the garage to the board room, has captured the imagination of people inside and outside small business, perhaps never more than it does today. Central Oregon is full of co-working spaces, home offices and garages with those who share this dream.
Small businesses of all sorts are the heart of our community. And although the term “small business” has been overused politically, as in “small business is the backbone of our economy,” it has substance beyond campaign clichés. It means hard work, risk and bearing the responsibility of being an employer.
Perhaps more than anywhere else in the United States, it’s important to understand that Bend is small business. As of 2018, 78% of Central Oregon employees worked for businesses employing nine or fewer people. These are truly small businesses.
The SBA defines small businesses differently, including firms in excess of 1,000 employees in some industries. An employer with 1,000 employees would rank as the fourth-largest employer in all of Deschutes County. In contrast, businesses with nine employees are quite small by any reasonable definition. And 3 out of 4 workers here work for a business with fewer than nine employees.
Company town
This remarkable fact stands in stark contrast to Bend’s employment history. Famously, Bend’s founding and the first 70 years of its existence depended on employment at two giant pine mills. Bend was, for most of its existence, the equivalent of a company town, dependent upon one industry. It is now a town of companies — small companies engaged in all manner of industries.
Bend has accomplished the transition that countless Pacific Northwest small cities and towns aspired to, and still aspire to, in the wake of the decline of the timber industry. Many of our fellow formerly timber-dominated cities in Oregon continue to suffer from the post-timber economic hangover. Bend, having weathered withering recessions in the early 1980s and late 2000s, has been economically reborn as a diverse, vibrant economy. Ours is a regionwide success story, and we can thank small businesses.
Small businesses have shaped our community in many ways. They’ve supported bond measures that make our lives better, including school bonds and the recent transportation bond.
Pandemic problems
Bend small businesses, like others across the country and around the world, have faced real challenges over the past 18 months. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted every industry in which Bend small businesses engage. It is a rare conversation with a small -business owner or employee that does not include, “And then COVID happened.”
The ripple effects of the pandemic continue to be felt. Just as demand for products and services are increasing, the labor shortage has taken hold — a problem that has severe impacts on Bend’s many hospitality-dependent small businesses.
Tax burden
Central Oregon small business, like those around the state, have also taken on new burdens from the state legislature — the Corporate Activities Tax, new employment rules and health and safety regulations were added to the list of challenges this year. These businesses deal with local regulations and fees as well. Most businesses owners rise to the occasion, even with limited staff and resources. Others struggle or relocate.
Fortunately, Bend small businesses exist in a community that has supported them as much as they support it. Our success story is based on the symbiotic relationship between Bend’s residents and its small businesses. As the city population grows, with new companies entering the market and the remote workforce with no employment attachment to Bend growing, this dynamic may be at risk. What’s good for Bend’s small businesses is good for our community. Residents can support local businesses and their employees by hiring them, buying their products and using their services.
