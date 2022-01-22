What started on a whim a few years ago is growing into a business for Craig and Nikki Reinhart, owners of Bend Sauce company.
It was a few years ago when Craig Reinhart decided he didn’t like the watery hot sauce offerings. Inspired to create something more to his liking, Reinhart opened his kitchen pantry and created a chipotle hot sauce that met his objectives: stays on the food and mixes well with other sauces.
“We left the sauce thick and took out the seeds and pulp,” Reinhart said. “We wanted a sauce that wasn’t an everyday hot sauce.”
He did such a good job that his products will be showcased in Las Vegas Feb. 6-8 with other Oregon firms working with the Oregon State University Food Innovation Center. The sauce is now in 160 stores after being launched late February 2020.
In the world of small-business entrepreneurship, there’s a high failure rate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 20% of U.S. small businesses fail within the first year. It takes a dash of luck and a dose of planning to get from producing small batches of a product to mass production and getting a product on store shelves, said Jim Wilcox, Central Oregon Community College Small Business Development Center small business management program manager.
“The goal is to scale up the business,” Wilcox said. “There’s a whole gamut of entrepreneurs who start off with a big plan to scale or those who are happy just to be self-employed.
“The food show will be instrumental in our growth and help us build a national brand from Bend.”
For Bend Sauce, Reinhart has chosen to invest about $100,000 of his own money to take production from small batch at Prep — A Chefs’ Kitchen in Bend to a larger scale in Portland. The money has been used to invest in equipment, legal fees to trademark the name, trade shows, travel and packers.
“We’re passionate about building a company here in Bend that supports Bend and the broader Central Oregon community,” Reinhart said. “We knew that scaling a food business would require capital investment and decided to self-fund.”
Self-funding also enabled the company to direct how best to market the product and what retailers to focus on. Reinhart said he has heard that chefs have found ways to incorporate the chipotle sauce into their recipes.
That’s what Big Belly Burgers in Sunriver has done, said Megan Parker, the owner.
“We use the sauce to make a chipotle ranch for our customers to dip their sides in and use it with our fried pickles and on special burgers,” Parker said. “It’s just the right amount of flavor and spice.”
Key features of the chipotle sauce, Reinhart said, are the whole peppers grown in New Mexico that are dried and then rehydrated to make the sauce. A dry rub that the company makes is formulated by including the seeds and pulp removed from the sauce production, he said.
At Savory Spice in the Old Mill District, bottles of hot sauce sit on the counter by the cash register, said owner Matt Perry. As a franchise selling more than 400 spices and seasonings, the store is a natural location for Bend Sauce.
“It’s a unique sauce because of the quality of ingredients,” Perry said. “It’s one of our most popular hot sauces we sell.”
Perry said the label with the word Bend and the mountains on the logo also help sell the hot sauce as a gift.
Across the mountains in Sherwood, Sam Hays sells the hot sauce and a dry rub made by Bend Sauce at his barbecue store, Sam’s NW BBQ Co., next to the briquettes, tongs and barbecue equipment.
Hays actually curates a selection of sauces for his customers.
“It’s a great product. The key is the quality ingredients,” Hays said. “The customers who buy it here usually come back and buy it again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.