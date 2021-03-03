When it comes to economic growth, jobs, wages and technological innovation, Bend has lost some of its competitive edge against other small-sized cities.
That’s the conclusion of the Milken Institute, which recently published its Best-Performing Cities 2021 report analyzing the economic performance of hundreds of cities across the country.
Bend slipped in the report from a No. 1 rank a year ago in the category of Tier 1 small cities to a rank of 13.
The Best Performing Cities Index uses an outcomes-based set of metrics that includes job creation, output growth and wage gains, especially in high-tech sectors, to evaluate the performance of metro areas in the United States.
Cities in the index don’t have to be near Silicon Valley to get a good rank; listed cities are found across the country. Ranking first in Tier 1 small cities this year was Idaho Falls, Idaho. The city ranked particularly high in short-term job growth, which reached 4.7%, the highest among cities of similar size. Idaho Falls also ranked high in natural amenities, safety and a low cost of living.
In its tier and city size, Bend scored well in the five-year indicators of jobs , third; wages , second; and GDP growth , fifth.
But Bend fell in one-year high-tech GDP growth — 158th in 2021 compared to 10th last year — and short-term job growth — 145th in 2021 vs. 16th last year. Bend also lost ground in high-tech GDP concentration, from fifth to 31st.
“Clearly our ranking slipped due to short-term job growth, high-tech GDP growth and housing affordability,” said Damon Runberg, regional economist for the Oregon Employment Department. “Short-term job growth is not surprising since we were hit hard by COVID layoffs due to our high-than-average concentration of jobs in leisure and hospitality.”
Roger Lee, executive director for Economic Development for Central Oregon, agreed that the drop in tourism during COVID-19 lockdowns took a significant toll on Bend’s economy, which makes up 16% of local employment.
But Lee admits that rank drop in high-tech GDP growth is “perplexing” as the number of companies continued to grow during the year.
“There has been labor force availability constraints for some time that has not allowed employment (not GDP) to expand as quickly as our local tech companies would like,” said Lee in an email. “That said, my gut feel is that it only takes a few of our growing software companies to cancel out that loss.”
