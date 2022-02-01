For about a decade, the owners of Cascadia Vehicle Tents have elevated the camping experience with their rooftop tents, but now they've raised the roof.
The company has been acquired by Gathr Outdoors an outdoor business company that has been on an expansion spree since the pandemic began, acquiring other outdoor businesses selling coolers, chairs and now tents. The acquisition terms were not released and the owners of Cascadia Vehicle Tents did not return phone calls or emails to The Bulletin.
The acquisition is the latest of Bend-founded businesses being acquired in recent memory by other, larger companies. Cognito, a Sisters-based financial identity verification firm, was recently acquired by Plaid, a financial tech firm. Cairn, an outdoor equipment subscription service, was sold to Outside Inc., a fulfillment operation that recently expanded operations in Bend. And then there's the hotel software company Navis that was purchased and renamed Revinate.
"Cascadia Vehicle Tents recent news signifies the ability of companies to be able to grow and scale in Central Oregon to the point of acquisition from larger companies," said Jon Stark, Economic Development for Central Oregon interim CEO. "These types of acquisitions continue to substantiate Central Oregon as a place to look outside of big metropolitan areas for attractive investment opportunities."
Cascadia was attractive for acquisition because of its company culture that put customers first, said Keith Bornholtz, Gathr Outdoors CEO.
About 10 different tent styles connect to a variety of roof rack systems. The tents come with a mattress, ladder and travel cover.
"The business fits so well with our outdoor experiences," Bornholtz said. "The company is engaged with their customers and they provide high quality goods and services."
Gathr had previously operated under the name MacNeil Pride Broup, which sold mainly golf equipment. But now its focus is on outdoor recreation. Along with the rebranding, the company has been organized into three segments: outdoor, camping and recreation. The name, Gathr represents the company's goal for the outdoor space, he said.
It is precisely those three markets that are experiencing growth as people seek vacation activities that are outdoor and can provide physical distancing and mask mandates, Bornholtz said.
"Sadly there's been a tailwind with the pandemic," he said. "People aren't taking expansive European vacations and instead are focusing on local vacations that they can drive to. That causes them to go out in an RV or to a campground and that's helping the outdoor business."
