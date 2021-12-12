For the past eight years, Bend-based Onboard Dynamics took baby steps to develop technology and scale its manufacturing of mobile natural gas compressors used in pipeline evacuation.
First it was a $6.6 million federal Advanced Research Projects Agency innovation grant. Then it was a demonstration project with Southern California Gas Co. Later, seed capital from investors and strategic suppliers in Oregon and early customers saw the application potential.
And then in October, the company inked a deal with BP Energy Partners LLC, a Texas equity investment firm, that will allow Onboard to take a giant leap forward with an infusion of $30 million in exchange for a majority stake in the company. The funds will enable Onboard to produce its patented mobile natural gas pipeline equipment and get it to market and hire additional people.
“Working capital has always been an issue for us because we build big pieces of equipment,” said Rita Hansen, Onboard Dynamics CEO. “We’ve been slow and steady on the whole product to market. We’ve been chugging along and this will accelerate us.”
Onboard makes portable equipment that helps pipeline operators conduct best practices during natural gas operations, the GoVAC Flex. Natural gas is composed of methane gas, a key ingredient responsible for global warming. The equipment enables natural gas pipeline operators to capture, compress and transfer natural gas at a remote pipeline job or an oil or gas production facility, including a dairy renewable methane recovery project.
The equipment is for sale, lease or the service can be provided.
The equipment compresses the natural gas or renewable natural gas from any source for convenient transfer that is sound and sustainable around methane emissions, according to the company’s website.
It’s the latest in a series of mergers and acquisitions of Bend-based businesses that start small and scale up.
Onboard was founded to commercialize a self-compressing natural gas engine developed by Oregon State University-Cascades professor Chris Hagen. Initially the applications were seen for mobile natural gas refueling from technology developed by Hagen. But Onboard took that technology further when Hagen was attempting to commercialize his original idea.
That’s where Hansen and co-founder Jeff Witwer were brought in and formed Onboard Dynamics.
“Onboard will always be the first official spinoff of OSU-Cascades and its Energy Engineering Management degree program,” said Roger Lee, CEO of Economic Development for Central Oregon. “The program has continued to evolve that original technology to its current projects, but is a great example of how our entrepreneurial region can combine with the research critical mass brought by OSU to catalyze innovation and new enterprises.”
In 2015, Onboard pivoted from an onboard vehicle to a trailer platform that landed the company with its first product to market, Hansen said. In the summer of 2020, an Onboard customer wanted to use the GoFlow compressor for pipeline evacuation.
“Based upon that successful demonstration, we spent six months of customer discovery work to understand that industry and what was needed to change the GoFlow to meet customer requirements,” Hansen said. “Thus was born our product, the GoVac Flex.”
BP Energy sought out Onboard Dynamics, Hansen said. The equity firm sees Bend as a place to build a clean energy technology company, Hansen said. Bend has the potential to become a hub, a place to scale up the company and hire the engineers needed with the connection to the OSU-Cascades program.
“When you’re a start up company in this state, trying to do something important, dealing with real world problems, it takes hardware to do that,” Hansen said. “You need funding to do this. I want to make it easier for the next generation of entrepreneurs to follow in my footsteps.”
The investment gives BP Energy Partners a shot at being a part of the global warming solution and to lower emissions across traditional energy sources infrastructure, said Cole Roberston, company managing director.
Onboard is one of several companies in BP Energy Partners portfolio in North America that focused on natural gas, renewable energy and lower carbon solutions, according to the company website. It manages more than $550 million in committed capital.
“That’s a big focus of our private equity energy firm,” Roberston said. “We invest in technology that point us in the direction to lower the carbon footprint. Onboard Dynamics has a great technology, a great team and a great business platform to bring a solution to the pipeline operations market that is needed.”
