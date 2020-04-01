Navis CRM, a Bend-based technology company specializing in hospitality services, said it has laid off about a third of its workforce in Central Oregon due to operating challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The company laid off 47 of its 164 employees in Central Oregon, according to Wade Tibke, a spokesperson for the company.
“The hospitality industry faces unparalleled challenges in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has eliminated virtually all demand for travel, hotels, and vacation rental properties,” Tibke said in a statement. “As a result, the Navis leadership team had to make one of the hardest decisions in the company’s 30-years history and reduce our workforce.”
Most of the layoffs occurred in sales, marketing and the call center. Tibke said the company is ready to rehire workers when travel becomes safer and demand returns to the industry.
The decision to make the cuts was announced to clients in emails Friday, sent by the company’s CEO Kyle Buehner.
“In order for Navis to survive the challenges ahead, we must align our costs with current revenue so that we emerge from this crisis on our feet — and continue to support our customers when demand returns,” Beuhner wrote. “Rest assured we are in hospitality for the long haul.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.