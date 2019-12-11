Ablis, a product of Bendistillery, which manufactures under the Crater Lake label, is expanding into the Portland market with a tasting kiosk featuring its CBD-infused non-alcoholic beverage.

Called Ablis Experience, the tasting kiosk is in the Portland food hall at the Pine Street Market. It opened two weeks ago, said Max Bendis, co-owner of Ablis. A grand opening will be held on Saturday.

“It will be a CBD cafe,” Bendis said. “We will offer unique functional cocktails and mocktails. We use cool ingredients. Portland has been our biggest market.

“They’ve been very accepting of our product. We have been a pioneer in the CBD beverage market. We got lucky in Portland and got a small space.”

CBD can be added to any cocktail or drink, Bendis said. The beverage bar will feature newly coined drinks called “func.tails,” drinks blended with health-food additives like gingko biloba, matcha, beet powder and turkey tail mushrooms that benefit the heart, brain, immunity, energy and recovery, according to the menu on the website. There are also “wake and bake” pastry specials and even CBD topicals offered.

Ablis Experience’s website argues that while “others are making dozens of random products … we pride ourselves on making our focused line of CBD products the best CBD infusions.”

The effort to establish a tasting space is funded, in part, by a cash infusion from Acquired Sales Corps last year of a $7.6 million total investment in Bendistillery, which also manufacturers under the Crater Lake label. Acquired Sales has made one payment of $1.9 million so far that will enable the company to build and expand its line of CBD beverages, topicals and tinctures. Right now Bendistillery offers three flavors of Ablis in bottles, but will expand to six flavors in cans, said Jim Bendis, company founder.

Bendis said the cans are all ready to enter the market, but the company wants to eliminate the glass bottles. When the cans launch in January, the company also will launch a rebranding of Ablis products, he said.

“The Portland space is a way to showcase our Ablis brand in the retail environment,” Bendis said. “Functional beverages are more than nutrition, they have health benefits from the different ingredients.”

The opportunity to join the market in Portland fit with the company’s vision, Bendis said. He also hopes to open one in Bend, but is on the look out for a space.

“To be inside the food hall in Portland is very cool,” Bendis said. “We had to jump on it.”

CBD is a top active ingredient of marijuana. It does not cause a high on its own. Harvard Medical School points out that CBD is “commonly used to address anxiety, and for patients who suffer through the misery of insomnia.” It also may help some people who have chronic pain.

The Bendis’ started his distillery business in 1995 and moved to the 24-acre property in Tumalo in 2010. The company uses its own homegrown rye and junipers to make its estate products. Its hemp-derived CBD, which mainly comes from Colorado, doesn’t have any THC, the psychoactive compound that gives a high feeling.

Ablis sales have grown, although it represents a fraction of the company’s overall revenue. CBD-infused beverages were an $89 million business in the United States in 2018. Switching to cans will ultimately save the company money as they are lighter to ship and are recyclable.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Max Bendis said. “The new location goes hand-in-hand with our new branding. We have a lot of things going on right now and it’s exciting.”