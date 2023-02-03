Non-alcoholic beer is a small part of nationwide beer sales, but several Central Oregon craft brewers are finding it popular among their customers, especially their younger customers.
The so-called near beers have come a long way from tasting too sweet or unfinished. In Bend, which is often dubbed “Beer Town USA,” having non-alcoholic options that taste good is a plus.
“Non-alcoholic beer trend is interesting for sure,” said Christina LaRoux, Oregon Brewers Guild executive director. “It, and the push for lower alcohol by volume beverages, stems from the pandemic life, when folks focused on their health, including what they were eating and drinking and how much of it.”
Crux Fermentation Project has found that this trend is taking off. Last year, the Bend brewery perfected one non-alcoholic standard IPA called NøMø. This year, it added two more versions of NøMø: a hazy IPA and a Strata-hop IPA, these hops were developed at the Oregon State University Hop Breeding program.
It’s only taken Larry Sidor, Crux Fermentation Project’s brewer at large, four decades to perfect a non-alcoholic beer.
“I’ve made millions of cases of non-alcoholic beer,” said Sidor. “They tasted less than desirable. They were cloying. Flabby. Not a beer you’d like to drink.”
The NøMø recipe is brewed with Mosaic and Citra hops that bring a hoppy aroma, he said. And now that it’s in cans, on store shelves and in pubs, Sidor is surprised by the welcoming reception, he said.
“I honestly didn’t see this becoming as big as it has been,” Sidor said. “I am interested in making a good non-alcoholic beer and making it available to pub patrons who didn’t want alcohol.”
Dry January, a 212 public health initiative started by a United Kingdom charity, was a great time to launch non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages also appeal to young people. A National Public Health Information Coalition cited a 2018 study that showed Gen Z — those born between 1996 and 2009 — drank 20% less alcohol than millennials, those born between 1977 and 1996. And both generations drink less than the Baby Boomers, according to the study.
NøMø IPA is the fifth most sold non-alcoholic beer in Oregon and the NøMø hazy is the sixth, according to Crux.
Boosting the flavor
Deschutes Brewery in Bend had a soft launch last winter of its non-alcoholic version of its legacy Black Butte Porter to gauge consumer response, said Erin Rankin, Deschutes Brewery corporate communications director.
“The magnitude of consumer excitement has resulted in meteoric growth in the brand, which quickly became the highest velocity brand in our portfolio,” Rankin said in an email. “Having a non-alcoholic version of our legacy porter has blown away all our expectations and we’re swiftly working to scale this product and expand our non-alcoholic portfolio.”
This is the second time Deschutes has offered a non-alcoholic beer. The first was a limited release of Irish Style Dark in 2020 that was modeled after an Irish stout.
Sunriver Brewing does not make a non-alcoholic beer, but does make something called hop water, a bubbly beverage with the flavor of hops, said Ryan Duley, company director of marketing.
“That’s our take on the non-alcoholic beer,” Duley said. “We like the taste and think it’s better than non-alcoholic beer. It has a better shelf life, too.”
Oregon breweries that also make hop-water include Worthy Brewing, Pelican Brewing and Langunitas, Duley said.
Non-alcoholic beer is less than 1% of the total U.S. beer market, said Bart Watson, Brewers Association economist. But, it’s a rapidly growing market, he said, that is supported by global health initiatives like Dry January. The trend among beer drinkers is to seek out not only lower alcohol beers, but those with higher flavors, said Watson.
Boosting the flavor of non-alcoholic beers has been a boon for craft brewers, Watson said.
“It’s worth noting that most non-alcoholic beer volume is now coming from drinkers, with more than 80% of those buying non-alcoholic beverages,” Watson said. “Non-alcoholic beer fits in a variety of occasions, including both occasions where consumers are enjoying alcoholic beverages as well and those where they aren’t.”
