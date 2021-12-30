Bend-based SGA CPAs & Consultants LLP has merged with Sensiba San Filippo LLP, a financial accounting firm based in San Francisco, according to a company statement.
The merger took effect Dec. 15 and the Bend location will remain open. SGA, an accounting, tax preparation and consulting firm for high-net-worth individuals and privately held businesses, will change its name to Sensiba San Filippo LLP.
“The quality of the people and strong cultural fit was really the driving factor behind this decision,” said Sensiba San Filippo LLP Managing Partner John Sensiba in a prepared statement. “We are excited about the opportunity to expand into the Central Oregon market. It’s a growing region with a large agricultural market and a burgeoning venture capital and technology market, which have been key client groups for us.”
SGA CPAs & Consultants LLP was founded in 1989 in Bend. Sensiba San Filippo LLP has been in business for 40 years and has four offices in California: San Mateo, San Jose, Fresno and Pleasanton. For more information, visit www.ssfllp.com.
