The ideas just bubble out of entrepreneurs Annie and Ryan Price as they talk about the vision for their new company, Broke Supply Co.
A year ago, the Bend couple created a business of selling horse brush bags and saddle bags. They’re now in the process of scaling it, but with so many ideas and concepts, it can be difficult.
That’s where Bend Outdoor Worx comes in. An outdoor business accelerator, Bend Outdoor Worx offers fledgling businesses advice from established businesses that also developed and grew in Central Oregon. This year’s cohort is made up of Broke Supply Co., MODL Outdoors of Colorado and Packasport from New York.
The three businesses meet with mentors in multi-day sessions, both in person and online. They’ll all gather in May in Bend, said Gary Bracelin, founder of the accelerator and owner of Tokyo Starfish in Bend.
“First-time entrepreneurs of a product or service are very product focused at first, with the idea for that product or service coming from their own experiences,” said Todd Laurence, an Oregon State University-Cascades adjunct instructor of business. “But because they’re a first-time entrepreneur, they don’t have the experience of building a business.”
That’s where the team of seasoned entrepreneurs at the accelerator come in.
Meg Chun, a mentor at Bend Outdoor Worx and at Opportunity Knocks, has years of experience as a co-founder of Kialoa Paddles in Bend. She said the cohort entrepreneurs work through a set curriculum that explores the foundation of the brand, identifies the why of their business, and what the benefits are to a customer.
“It’s like building a house,” Chun said. “We are building on that and adding sales, marketing, financing, budgeting and cash flow analysis. The cohort has access to all of us if they need us. Sometimes they’ll call different mentors for different reasons and we are available to them. There’s no limit for the amount of time they meet with us.”
This is the time entrepreneurs need the most help, said Laurence. Businesses need a sales strategy and to decide if they’re going to be direct to consumer or business to business, he said. These are the kind of decisions that new entrepreneurs are not sure how to answer, but by tapping into mentors, they’re able to pave a path.
“We have a dynamic and strong entrepreneurial ecosystem here in Central Oregon,” Laurence said. “Accelerators help people go from a great idea to a business.”
Rob Little, who founded Cairn, a monthly outdoor products subscription company, said when he formed his business he had no idea how to scale it. A lifelong consumer of outdoor products, he had an idea and ran with it. When he was selected to join a cohort at Bend Outdoor Worx in 2014, Little said it was comforting being among others who were also starting a business.
“It can be lonely starting and running a new business,” Little said. “Not many people can relate to what you’re doing and there are not many people you want to reveal the reality of what you’re facing. The mentors fill the void.”
It’s important to support fledgling businesses to encourage innovation, said Bracelin.
“We are an industry that builds, lighter, faster and better widgets. Innovation drives the outdoor industry. Bend is an outdoor community. It is the hub of this industry, a perfect environment for building and creating outdoor products.”
At Broke Supply, Ryan Price is the innovator who spent two decades as an industrial designer of soft outdoor and tactical products. Annie Price is the product tester who spends a lot of time trail riding horses. Together, their goal is to produce premium saddle bags and horse gear.
“The saddle bags I used before always shifted on the horse and didn’t last,” Annie Price said. “I realized that we could make premium bags and equine products that really work and don’t flop around when you’re riding a horse.”
The couple started testing and designing their products about two years ago. They just launched their website and a light launch of their products last summer, Ryan Price said.
“They performed well and customers came back to buy more,” he said. “We’re continuing to sell our products.”
Most of the sales are from word of mouth, Annie Price said. The accelerator mentors are advising the couple on how to target advertising and obtain metrics, she said.
“Advertising is not in our wheelhouse,” she said. “We are strong in a few areas and need help in others. We are learning from these mentors and it’s been amazing. It’s also been intense an inspiring.”
