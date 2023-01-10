Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond cautioned that it may need to file for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to attract shoppers. It then said that it's considering options including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. 

 Paul Sakuma/AP photo

Bed Bath & Beyond's fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook.

The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.

Tags

