BASX Solutions, a Redmond manufacturer of data center cooling equipment, broke ground on a 75,000 square foot high-bay manufacturing center at its headquarters, according to the company.
When complete, BASX Solutions will have approximately 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space at its Redmond facility.
This expansion project allows for operations consolidation and increasing manufacturing, the company said in a prepared statement. The company has been headquartered in Redmond since 2014 and has been recognized for innovation, changing the way fans are applied in modern HVAC equipment.
