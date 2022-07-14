Barre3

Barre3 Bend

Barre3 Bend has relocated to the Old Mill District next to Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, joining Orangetheory Fitness, Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, and CycleBar.

The classes have been growing at a steady clip in recent years, and Barre3 outgrew its former space at the Century Plaza, according to a press release.

The business is located at 805 SW Industrial Way, Suite 7. Classes are offered seven days a week, typically starting at 6 a.m. For more information, email bend@barre3.com or call 541-323-2828.

