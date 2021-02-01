The much-anticipated opening for the new WinCo Foods store in Bend arrived on Monday, with giddy shoppers filling the aisles at the former Shopko store at the Bend River Plaza.
The grocery store, well known by legions of fans for its low prices and bulk food section, opened around 8 a.m. on Monday when a handful of shoppers gathered at its door.
Boise, Idaho-based WinCo continues its march across the Northwest, opening stores in Bend and Wenatchee, Washington, on the same day. WinCo now has 131 locations with two more expected to open in Montana later this month.
Monday was a “soft opening” for the grocery store as the company wanted to prevent large crowds that could violate the state’s COVID-19 rules. Deschutes County remains in the extreme risk category, which requires grocery stores to permit 50% of capacity. There were no balloons, free-giveaways or other fanfare.
“Normally we try to draw as many people as we can in the community to an opening, but as responsible business people we didn’t want to do that,” said store Manager Steve Corbin. “We wanted to do what was safe for our employee-owners and our community. So we have just asked (shoppers) to be respectful, wear masks, and shop as they normally do.”
In their masks and face shields, shoppers perused the spic-and-span store, filling up their gray shopping carts with all manner of fruits, veggies, bulk items, and packaged goods. In addition to the usual grocery sections, there is also a sushi bar and a take-out pizza department near the checkout stand.
The bulk foods section functions as it normally does, but Corbin explained that touchpoints are sanitized every two hours, while scoops and tongs are replaced with freshly sanitized ones every four hours.
The store, which is open 24/7 except Christmas Day and early closure for Thanksgiving, is employee-owned and notably does not accept credit cards. It does accept debit cards, checks, cash, WIC and EBT.
Like Trader Joe’s and Costco, WinCo has its own cult following.
The bullet-gray decor, wide-open aisles, and warehouse feel do bring up comparisons to wholesale retailers like Costco or Sam’s Club. But the food products are more diverse, making WinCo more in-line with a traditional grocery store such as Fred Meyer.
Shoppers in Bend on Monday all agreed that the low prices attracted them to the store.
“What we noticed when we came to Bend was the prices are higher here compared to grocery stores in the Valley,” said 26-year-old Kevin Hunt, a welder who moved to Bend five years ago. “But the prices (at WinCo) are unbeatable.”
Nearby, 82-year-old Ruth Ferguson of Crooked River Ranch, a retired stenographer, was gathering some fresh produce. She wasn’t aware Monday was opening day but driving past she saw it was open and had to stop in.
“I was happy to see it finally open. I have been waiting patiently,” said Ferguson. “I am familiar with WinCo stores. I love ‘em. I like the variety and the bulk food section, and let’s face it, the prices are good.
One aisle over, retired Bend resident Douglas Smith was shopping Monday morning for his wife, who was working from home.
“She is making the bacon; I am bringing it home,” said Smith, his cart steadily filling up. He was pleased at the look and feel of the store and called himself a “big fan” of WinCo.
“Look at everything they’ve got here. It puts most grocery stores to shame,” said Smith, 67. “And the prices are reasonable too; for people who are retired, it’s easier on the pocketbook.”
