Bankruptcies

Chapter 7Filed Feb. 7
Jacob D. Gregan, 2667 NW Lower Bridge Way, Terrebonne
Michelle Paige Easton, 20812 Comet Lane No. 2, Bend
Daniel Keith Hart and Christi Ann Hart, 2525 NE Lynda Lane, Bend
Johanna June Ferris, 3055 NE Fairmont Court, Bend
Chapter 13Filed Feb. 5
Carey L. Palm, 2814 NE Sycamore Court, Bend
Filed Feb. 6
Madelin L. Kunkel, 3564 SW Salmon Ave., Redmond
Shane R. McBride and Jennifer M. McBride, 3116 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond
Denise Marie Huyler, 60811 Windsor Drive, Bend
