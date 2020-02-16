Bankruptcies

Chapter 7Filed Feb. 7

Jacob D. Gregan, 2667 NW Lower Bridge Way, Terrebonne

Michelle Paige Easton, 20812 Comet Lane No. 2, Bend

Daniel Keith Hart and Christi Ann Hart, 2525 NE Lynda Lane, Bend

Johanna June Ferris, 3055 NE Fairmont Court, Bend

Chapter 13Filed Feb. 5

Carey L. Palm, 2814 NE Sycamore Court, Bend

Filed Feb. 6

Madelin L. Kunkel, 3564 SW Salmon Ave., Redmond

Shane R. McBride and Jennifer M. McBride, 3116 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond

Denise Marie Huyler, 60811 Windsor Drive, Bend

Reporter: 541-385-5807 slooney@bendbulletin.com

