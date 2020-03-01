Chapter 7

Filed Feb. 21

Andrew Charles and Nicole Delaney Stefano, 20769 Liberty Lane, Bend

Christopher Anthony Chausse’, 61325 Gribbling Road, Bend

Filed Feb. 24

Jeffrey Nicholas and Elizabeth Erin Howes, 751 NE Savannah Drive, Bend

Anntazia Marie Drwenski, 1850 NE Lotus Drive, Bend

Carry Jeanette Coffman, POB 20, Powell Butte

Filed Feb. 25

Skip David and Rebekah Shields, PO Box 3026, La Pine

David Edward and Sylvia Lynn Remily, 17054 West Drive, La Pine

Lori Anne Fowler, 864 SW 3rd Street, Madras

Christopher A. and Rachel A. Hittlet, 61040 S Queens Drive, Bend

Chapter 13

Filed Feb. 24

Jody Lynn Shell, PO Box 741, Bend

