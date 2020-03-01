Chapter 7
Filed Feb. 21
Andrew Charles and Nicole Delaney Stefano, 20769 Liberty Lane, Bend
Christopher Anthony Chausse’, 61325 Gribbling Road, Bend
Filed Feb. 24
Jeffrey Nicholas and Elizabeth Erin Howes, 751 NE Savannah Drive, Bend
Anntazia Marie Drwenski, 1850 NE Lotus Drive, Bend
Carry Jeanette Coffman, POB 20, Powell Butte
Filed Feb. 25
Skip David and Rebekah Shields, PO Box 3026, La Pine
David Edward and Sylvia Lynn Remily, 17054 West Drive, La Pine
Lori Anne Fowler, 864 SW 3rd Street, Madras
Christopher A. and Rachel A. Hittlet, 61040 S Queens Drive, Bend
Chapter 13
Filed Feb. 24
Jody Lynn Shell, PO Box 741, Bend
