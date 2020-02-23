Bankruptcies

Chapter 7Filed Feb. 12

Dale Z. Eakins, 2347 NW 10th St., Redmond

Filed Feb. 13

Janet Mae Mayenschein, 60311 Cheyenne Road, Bend

Filed Feb. 14

Tina Vincent, 1528 NE Northview Drive, Bend

Chapter 13Filed Feb. 13

Luke and Alicia Sorensen, 1050 East 1st St., Prineville

Tod R. Meeker, 721 E Lakeshore Drive, Culver

Filed Feb. 14

Steven Ray Ransom, 160 SW Scalehouse Loop, Bend

Ann Teresa Hough, 2050 NW Kilnwood Place, Redmond

Reporter: 541-385-5807 slooney@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.