Bankruptcies

Chapter 7Filed Feb. 12
Dale Z. Eakins, 2347 NW 10th St., Redmond
Filed Feb. 13
Janet Mae Mayenschein, 60311 Cheyenne Road, Bend
Filed Feb. 14
Tina Vincent, 1528 NE Northview Drive, Bend
Chapter 13Filed Feb. 13
Luke and Alicia Sorensen, 1050 East 1st St., Prineville
Tod R. Meeker, 721 E Lakeshore Drive, Culver
Filed Feb. 14
Steven Ray Ransom, 160 SW Scalehouse Loop, Bend
Ann Teresa Hough, 2050 NW Kilnwood Place, Redmond
