Bankruptcies

Chapter 7

Filed Jan. 29

Chelsea S. Rice, 20540 Avro Place, Bend

Filed Jan. 30

Christopher Kendall Hutchinson, 56045 Black Duck Road, Bend

Jeremy Ryan Taylor, 56045 Black Duck Road, Bend

Sharon Prudy Maggard, 63585 Ranch Village Drive, Bend

Bradford B. Baer, 54789 Huntington Road, Bend

Alice J. Baer, 54789 Huntington Road, Bend

Filed Jan. 31

Berkeley Scott Holman, 7179 SW Mustang Road, Terrebonne

Linda Marie Howey, 21285 U.S. Highway 20, Bend

Sheila Ann Hollenbeck, P.O. Box 73, Crescent

Filed Feb. 3

Samantha N. Bebout, 3041 NE Canoe Court, Bend

Colin Bryant Simmons, 60915 Granite Drive, Bend

Monique Eliane Herlong, P.O. Box 1345, La Pine

Chapter 13

Filed Jan. 29

Kole David Whalen and Shana Marie Palmer-Whalen, 8120 NW 19th St. Terrebonne

