Bankruptcies

Chapter 7
Filed Jan. 29
Chelsea S. Rice, 20540 Avro Place, Bend
Filed Jan. 30
Christopher Kendall Hutchinson, 56045 Black Duck Road, Bend
Jeremy Ryan Taylor, 56045 Black Duck Road, Bend
Sharon Prudy Maggard, 63585 Ranch Village Drive, Bend
Bradford B. Baer, 54789 Huntington Road, Bend
Alice J. Baer, 54789 Huntington Road, Bend
Filed Jan. 31
Berkeley Scott Holman, 7179 SW Mustang Road, Terrebonne
Linda Marie Howey, 21285 U.S. Highway 20, Bend
Sheila Ann Hollenbeck, P.O. Box 73, Crescent
Filed Feb. 3
Samantha N. Bebout, 3041 NE Canoe Court, Bend
Colin Bryant Simmons, 60915 Granite Drive, Bend
Monique Eliane Herlong, P.O. Box 1345, La Pine
Chapter 13
Filed Jan. 29
Kole David Whalen and Shana Marie Palmer-Whalen, 8120 NW 19th St. Terrebonne
