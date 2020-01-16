Bankruptcies

Chapter 7
Filed Jan. 8
● Amanda Kay Bjork, 801 NE Hillside Court, Prineville
● Jon T. Arnett, 61550 Brosterhous Road, Unit 37, Bend
● Cristobal Sotelo-Solis and Sonya Madrid-Sotelo, 339 SE Reed Market Road, Bend
Filed Jan. 9
● David G. Lee, 1211 SE 5th St., Prineville
Filed Jan. 10
● Robert Paul Benner Jr. and Alison Michele Benner, 2001 NE Linnea Drive, Apt. 128
● Emmett Chester Stevens and Stephanie Renee Bennett, 203 SW Ewen St., Prineville
Filed Jan. 13
● Stefan Dudley, 25335 Bachelor Lane, Bend
Chapter 13
Filed Jan. 8
● RoxAnne Johnson, 768 Hood Ave., Metolius
Filed Jan. 9
● Kamela M. Brown, 3151 W Deschutes Ave., Bend
● January Renee Wilson, 854 NE Quince Place, Redmond
Filed Jan. 13
● Joshua Dean Canady, 3593 SW Pumice Ave., Redmond
● Tony Paul Gaines, 20645 White Dove Lane, Bend
