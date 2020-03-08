Chapter 7Filed Feb. 26
Shelly Lynn Strawn, 343 NE Bronco Way, Prineville
Jordan P. and Marcie R. Ray, 61149 S Highway 97, Bend
Anthony A. Lehman, PO Box 37, Fort Rock
Filed Feb. 27
Daniel Lee and Tracy Janette Evans, 1122 SE 2nd Street, Prineville
Filed Feb. 28
Robert N. and Cecelia Prince, 635 S Main Street, Prineville
Naylinda Porsche Vann, 1536 NW 5th Street, Bend
Michael H. Warren, 1560 NE 1st Street, Bend
Antonio James Bodkin, 17449 Gull Drive, Bend
Paul Everett Ostrom, Sr., 183 SE Taft Avenue, Bend
Stacy L. Stepp, 1860 NW Kingwood Avenue, Redmond
Katelen Donnalee Roberts, 805 NE Redwood Avenue, Redmond
Laura C. Weller, 1302 NE Dempsey Drive, Bend
Filed March 2
Sharon Ann Dawson, 528 NW 17th Street, Redmond
John W. Henry and Maria D. Sotelo-Henry, 705 NE Larch Avenue, Redmond
Kathleen A. Maynard, 3473 SW Newberry Avenue, Redmond
Chapter 11
Filed Feb. 27
Jason Matthew Bronson, 915 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond
Chapter 13
Filed Feb. 26
Terry Bryan Nunn, 8530 NW Thicket Lane, Crooked River Ranch
Filed Feb. 27
Sharrol A. Lyons, PO Box 2063, Bend
Filed Feb. 28
Ynes Zavala, 4144 SW Rhyolite Place, Redmond
Filed March 2
Hanna Roseann Bruck, 3775 NW Poplar Avenue, Redmond
Joseph Daren and Wendy Kristine Weitman, 6193 SE Beretta Way, Prineville
Filed March 3
Violeta Lima, 456 SE 10th Street, Madras
