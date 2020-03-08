Chapter 7Filed Feb. 26

Shelly Lynn Strawn, 343 NE Bronco Way, Prineville

Jordan P. and Marcie R. Ray, 61149 S Highway 97, Bend

Anthony A. Lehman, PO Box 37, Fort Rock

Filed Feb. 27

Daniel Lee and Tracy Janette Evans, 1122 SE 2nd Street, Prineville

Filed Feb. 28

Robert N. and Cecelia Prince, 635 S Main Street, Prineville

Naylinda Porsche Vann, 1536 NW 5th Street, Bend

Michael H. Warren, 1560 NE 1st Street, Bend

Antonio James Bodkin, 17449 Gull Drive, Bend

Paul Everett Ostrom, Sr., 183 SE Taft Avenue, Bend

Stacy L. Stepp, 1860 NW Kingwood Avenue, Redmond

Katelen Donnalee Roberts, 805 NE Redwood Avenue, Redmond

Laura C. Weller, 1302 NE Dempsey Drive, Bend

Filed March 2

Sharon Ann Dawson, 528 NW 17th Street, Redmond

John W. Henry and Maria D. Sotelo-Henry, 705 NE Larch Avenue, Redmond

Kathleen A. Maynard, 3473 SW Newberry Avenue, Redmond

Chapter 11

Filed Feb. 27

Jason Matthew Bronson, 915 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond

Chapter 13

Filed Feb. 26

Terry Bryan Nunn, 8530 NW Thicket Lane, Crooked River Ranch

Filed Feb. 27

Sharrol A. Lyons, PO Box 2063, Bend

Filed Feb. 28

Ynes Zavala, 4144 SW Rhyolite Place, Redmond

Filed March 2

Hanna Roseann Bruck, 3775 NW Poplar Avenue, Redmond

Joseph Daren and Wendy Kristine Weitman, 6193 SE Beretta Way, Prineville

Filed March 3

Violeta Lima, 456 SE 10th Street, Madras

Reporter: 541-385-5807

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.