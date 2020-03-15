Bankruptcies

Chapter 7

Filed March 5

Patricia Ann Johnson, 6543 SW Groundhog Road, Terrebonne

Amy Yvonne Forconi-Beach, 63449 Ledgestone Court, Bend

Ian C. Symons, 194 SW Winchester Lane, Madras

Filed March 9

Todd M. Krogstad, 53230 Day Road, La Pine

Chapter 13

Filed March 4

Mason Levi and Susan Christine Maupin, 42530 Jackalope Lane, Burns

Filed March 5

Barry Joseph Cogdill, 16468 Riley Drive, La Pine

Filed March 10

Alexander Edward and Cheryl Lynn McDonald, 6500 NE Trout Creek Road, Ashwood

