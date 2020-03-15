Bankruptcies

Chapter 7
Filed March 5
Patricia Ann Johnson, 6543 SW Groundhog Road, Terrebonne
Amy Yvonne Forconi-Beach, 63449 Ledgestone Court, Bend
Ian C. Symons, 194 SW Winchester Lane, Madras
Filed March 9
Todd M. Krogstad, 53230 Day Road, La Pine
Chapter 13
Filed March 4
Mason Levi and Susan Christine Maupin, 42530 Jackalope Lane, Burns
Filed March 5
Barry Joseph Cogdill, 16468 Riley Drive, La Pine
Filed March 10
Alexander Edward and Cheryl Lynn McDonald, 6500 NE Trout Creek Road, Ashwood
