Chapter 7
Filed Jan. 22
- Christine R. Hutchens, 61146 Kepler St., Bend
Filed Jan. 24
- James Daniel Dulaney, 157 Butte Ave., Metolius
- Kandi Renee Dulaney, 157 Butte Ave., Metolius
- Crystal C. Richmond, 21108 Clairaway Ave., Bend
Filed Jan. 28
- Ann L. Guyson, 2051 NW Elm Ave., Redmond
Chapter 13
Filed Jan. 28
- Alvin Ralph Oram, 320 SW Century Drive Suite 405 #249, Bend
- John Randall Brenton, 3727 NW Rimrock Road, Redmond
- Norma Lee Brenton, 3727 NW Rimrock Road, Redmond
