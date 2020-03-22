Bankruptcies

Chapter 7Filed March 11
Justin M. and Victoria M.Viescas, 620 NW 5th St., Prineville
Ann R. Rohde, 20120 Tumalo Road, Bend
Jeremy D. and Heather D. Florance Church, 2498 NE Bobbi Place, Prineville
Tyler Edwin and Christina Annette Koon, 6014 SW Green Drive, Culver
Filed March 12
Brandon Keith and Natasha Renee Maryanski, 1120 NW Grimes Road, Prineville
Elizabeth Ann Henkel, P.O. Box 766, La Pine
Sarah E. Strickler, 920 NW 74th Street, Redmond
Jamie R. Krueger, 2995 SW 23rd Street, Redmond
Filed March 13
Jonathan Scott Beard, 19887 Rocking Horse Road, Bend
Mauricio A. Lima and Maria D. Gonzalez, 389 NE 10th St., Madras
Filed March 16
Justin Young, 1723 SW Hunter Road, Prineville
Michelle Antoinette Ortiz, 675 SE Seventh St., Prineville
Filed March 17
Vanessa A. Beekman, 652 NE Fieldstone Lane, Prineville
Kyle L. Cofer and Emily D. Rochelle-Cofer, 21255 U.S. Highway 20, Bend
Chapter 13
Filed March 12
Jeanette A. Sears, 60906 Ridge Drive, Bend
