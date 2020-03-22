Bankruptcies

Chapter 7Filed March 11

Justin M. and Victoria M.Viescas, 620 NW 5th St., Prineville

Ann R. Rohde, 20120 Tumalo Road, Bend

Jeremy D. and Heather D. Florance Church, 2498 NE Bobbi Place, Prineville

Tyler Edwin and Christina Annette Koon, 6014 SW Green Drive, Culver

Filed March 12

Brandon Keith and Natasha Renee Maryanski, 1120 NW Grimes Road, Prineville

Elizabeth Ann Henkel, P.O. Box 766, La Pine

Sarah E. Strickler, 920 NW 74th Street, Redmond

Jamie R. Krueger, 2995 SW 23rd Street, Redmond

Filed March 13

Jonathan Scott Beard, 19887 Rocking Horse Road, Bend

Mauricio A. Lima and Maria D. Gonzalez, 389 NE 10th St., Madras

Filed March 16

Justin Young, 1723 SW Hunter Road, Prineville

Michelle Antoinette Ortiz, 675 SE Seventh St., Prineville

Filed March 17

Vanessa A. Beekman, 652 NE Fieldstone Lane, Prineville

Kyle L. Cofer and Emily D. Rochelle-Cofer, 21255 U.S. Highway 20, Bend

Chapter 13

Filed March 12

Jeanette A. Sears, 60906 Ridge Drive, Bend

