Bankruptcies

Chapter 7
Filed March 18
James Thomas Wilson, 2907 NE Pinnacle Place, Bend
Dustin Allen Amunrud, 217 NE Jefferson St., Madras
Filed March 19
Jerry David and Barbara Elizabeth Montgomery, 20544 Peak Ave., Bend
Jorge Ivan Vargas, 3357 SW Metolius Ave., Redmond
Filed March 20
Ruby Ann Fink, 148716 Paul Drive, La Pine
Joshua James Coronado, 5663 SE Sioux Loop, Prineville
Elisa Susana Pacheco, 647 NE Juniper St., Prineville
Jorge Orozco, 341 NE Eighth St., Madras
William Paul and Celeste Marie Weldon, 5489 SW Shad Road, Terrebonne
Chapter 13
Filed March 19
Shawn Oren and Donna-Lynne Steece, 1636 NE Lotus Drive, Bend
Filed March 20
Tharon Lee and Jessica Ann Lindquist, 5510 SW Harvest Ave., Redmond
