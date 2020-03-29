Bankruptcies

Chapter 7

Filed March 18

James Thomas Wilson, 2907 NE Pinnacle Place, Bend

Dustin Allen Amunrud, 217 NE Jefferson St., Madras

Filed March 19

Jerry David and Barbara Elizabeth Montgomery, 20544 Peak Ave., Bend

Jorge Ivan Vargas, 3357 SW Metolius Ave., Redmond

Filed March 20

Ruby Ann Fink, 148716 Paul Drive, La Pine

Joshua James Coronado, 5663 SE Sioux Loop, Prineville

Elisa Susana Pacheco, 647 NE Juniper St., Prineville

Jorge Orozco, 341 NE Eighth St., Madras

William Paul and Celeste Marie Weldon, 5489 SW Shad Road, Terrebonne

Chapter 13

Filed March 19

Shawn Oren and Donna-Lynne Steece, 1636 NE Lotus Drive, Bend

Filed March 20

Tharon Lee and Jessica Ann Lindquist, 5510 SW Harvest Ave., Redmond

Reporter: 541-385-5807 slooney@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.