Bankruptcies

Chapter 7
Filed Jan. 14
• Betty Lengele, 450 SW Roosevelt St., Madras
• Brandi Lynn Bailey, P.O. Box 7797, Bend
Filed Jan. 15
• Nicholas M. Sperling, 1728 NW First St., Bend
• Brenda L. Barber, 155 NE Craven Road, Bend
• Krista L. Herring, 60437 Lakeview Drive, Bend
• Joel Lewis Oliver, 1112 N. Wildflower Lane, Sisters
• Becky Millett Oliver, 1112 N. Wildflower Lane, Sisters
Filed Jan. 16
• William L. Budd, 61024 Borden Drive, Bend
• Jacob D. Wilson, 61529 Brosterhous Road, Bend
Filed Jan. 17
• Suzanne Adele Jackson, 6767 SE Jerry Drive, Prineville
Filed Jan. 20
• Heather Cleonice Abendroth, 2566 SW Volcano Way, Redmond
Filed Jan. 21
• JLO Associates, LLC, C/O Lawrence A. Wright, Registered Agent, 832 NE Revere Ave., Bend
• Katherine E. Caldera, 2325 NE Mary Rose Place, Bend
