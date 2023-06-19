Bangers & Brews restaurant in Bend was fined by the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission for serving a minor alcohol during a standard decoy operation and for allowing two employees to work without permits.
The OLCC imposed a $2,145 fine, or the restaurant can have its alcohol license suspended for 13 days, according to the stipulated agreement. The owners must also install age verification equipment that allows a customer's ID to be swiped to calculate age.
The owner of the company could not be reached for comment.
The incident occurred on Nov. 2. The owner of the company will have until July 1 to install an age verification system and it will be used to verify the age of every patron who appears to look younger than 26 , according to the agreement.
"All alcohol sales will be run through registers at which age verification equipment is installed," according to the OLCC agreement.
If the equipment isn't installed by July 1, fines increase to $4,645, or a 23-day alcohol license suspension will be imposed, according to the agreement.
There are three locations of Bangers & Brews: Bend, Portland and Eugene, according to its website. A new location is being built in Redmond, according to the website.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.