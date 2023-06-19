Bangers & Brews restaurant in Bend was fined by the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission for serving a minor alcohol during a standard decoy operation and for allowing two employees to work without permits.

The OLCC imposed a $2,145 fine, or the restaurant can have its alcohol license suspended for 13 days, according to the stipulated agreement. The owners must also install age verification equipment that allows a customer's ID to be swiped to calculate age. 

