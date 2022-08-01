Sunscreen

Sunscreen

The maker of Banana Boat recalled three batches of its SPF 30 spray-on sunscreen after an internal review found trace levels of benzene in the products.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that an unexpected level of the carcinogen was detected in the propellant that sprays the sunscreen out of the can, even though it is not an ingredient in the sunscreen itself.

