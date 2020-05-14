Vacationing in Deschutes County is entering something of a gray period.
The ban on short-term rentals in rural areas of the county — including Sunriver and Eagle Crest — will expire Friday. But just as the Deschutes County Commission decided to allow the ban to expire, they are at the same time not encouraging travel to the area at this time.
“We are not encouraging tourism yet, but people are allowed to rent their units and book out future dates,” said Tony DeBone, one of the three county commissioners.
Deschutes County adopted a ban on rental units on April 1 after large crowds of out-of-towners appeared in Sunriver and other vacation spots, a situation that caused concern among residents who feared the spread of the coronavirus in their neighborhoods.
The expiration of the ban coincides with the easing of restrictions on business shutdowns in some counties. According to phase one, restaurants and bars will be allowed to offer sit-down service. Likewise, salons and barbershops can also reopen.
Businesses that open to the public will be required to implement social distancing and protective measures, such as limiting the number of people inside the store.
Some rental companies have already started advertising for their rental properties in Sunriver.
“There has been a lot of phone calls, a lot more than expected,” said Brad Kiessig, a reservation specialist at Village Properties. “We do have some guests coming in for this weekend.”
Others have expressed trepidation at seeing an influx of visitors and some businesses are delaying plans to reopen.
"It seems like the opening is rushed. What has changed since we closed?" said Deon Stonehouse, a co-owner at Sunriver Books. "As much as I enjoy our bookstore, I do not want to put people at undue risk. I truly hope this rush to open will not lead to more cases and death. We are losing money being closed, but I don't think you can a dollar value to human life"
Stonehouse said her shop may open by Memorial Day weekend. Prior to reopening, store workers are making changes within the store to improve foot-traffic flow and spacing.
Sunriver resident Doug Hoschek was similarly disappointed with the county's decision.
"Personally I am shocked that the Deschutes County commissioners are allowing the short-term renters to come back," said Hoschek. "Especially knowing that nationwide travel is considered very dangerous and can bring asymptomatic carriers to any community."
DeBone acknowledged that the decision to let the rental ban expire may strike some as unclear.
“I know the message is mixed at this point — the free market system, and asking people not to promote tourism at this time and acknowledge the stay-at-home order,” said DeBone. “It’s all moving and we are in this together as a community and as a society.”
