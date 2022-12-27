BIZ-BALL-JANIK-GOTO-LAW-FIRM-1-PO.jpg

The logo for the law firm Ball Janik outside its downtown Portland office, which is closing.

 Elliot Njus/The Oregonian

Ball Janik, once one of the premiere transactional real estate law firms in the city, is closing its downtown Portland office.

Steve Janik and four other attorneys from the firm are joining the Dunn Carney firm.

