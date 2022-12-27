Ball Janik, once one of the premiere transactional real estate law firms in the city, is closing its downtown Portland office.
Steve Janik and four other attorneys from the firm are joining the Dunn Carney firm.
Janik, who did not return phone calls and emails, and his firm played a central role in many of the largest real estate deals in the city over the last 30 years such as the Pearl District, the South Waterfront and the Moda Center.
Janik was the quintessential insider. He counted former Portland Mayor Vera Katz, developer Homer Williams and powerful investor Greg Goodman as clients and close friends. When the city found itself negotiating complex sports venue development agreements and long-term leases with lawyers for the likes of Paul Allen and Merritt Paulson, it hired Janik and his team.
“We have great admiration and respect for Ball Janik’s work, and the history and stature of the firm and its founder, Steve Janik” said Dunn Carney Managing Partner Jon Bennett. “We’re very excited about our future together.”
Some of Ball Janik’s top talent left the Portland office in recent years.
The vast majority of its construction-defect lawyers relocated to Florida. Ball Janik in Florida opened its fourth office in the state in May.
Phil Joseph, one of the lead partners of the Florida operation, declined comment. All four of its Florida offices remain open.
Last year, Jim McDermott, one of Ball Janik’s top litigators, and three other professionals also departed to form a new Portland-based firm.
By late 2022, Ball Janik’s Florida offices boasted 32 lawyers. Locally, in its offices at 101 SW Main St., the number of attorneys fell to 10.
Damien Hall, Chris Walters, Nikesh Patel and Angie Otto also are leaving Ball Janik and joining Dunn Carney, a full-service law firm that dates back to 1930.
