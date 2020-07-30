For as long as Trevor Mayfield can remember, he wanted to brew something. First it was beer, but then that morphed into spirits. Mayfield and Russ Scott pooled their resources and have launched Badlands Artisan Distillery in the midst of a pandemic. La Pine’s first distillery is located in Scott’s family logging mill on Finley Butte Road.
“We started this project about four years ago back in Bend,” Mayfield said. “We had a lot of issues with Bend and where we were trying to put (our brewery), but La Pine welcomed us with open arms.
“And then when we were ready to open our doors, COVID-19 hit.”
As a newcomer to the field of craft distilling, Badlands’ launch has been anything but normal. The company’s business plans had called for sponsorship of Frontier Days in La Pine, samplings at liquor stores and fairs and festivals.
These are the usual low tech ways that new companies get their products before customers.
Still, the new company’s first batch of 300 bottles of cucumber gin and wine-cask vodka are in six Central Oregon liquor stores from La Pine to Bend and one in Albany.
Making hand sanitizer, as many distilleries did during the early period of the pandemic, also helped get the company’s name out, Mayfield said.
Nathan Mansfield, a retail clerk at Third Street Beverage, said that the products have been well-received by customers.
“Badlands has had a lot of positive reaction,” Mansfield said. “We carry all of their products in our local section. They’re great sellers.”
Globally, the distilled spirits market has garnered a larger slice of the alcohol market than ever. A January survey projected the distilled market to grow by 3.3%, according to Research and Markets, a 2002 market insight and analysis firm.
The global distilled spirits industry was valued at $384.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $478.4 billion by 2025. Consumers’ taste preferences are shifting gradually from beer and wine to spirits, according to the research firm.
That could all change with COVID-19, but Mayfield is willing to give the distilling a try. Social media has helped get the company’s name out and push the hand sanitizer, he said.
“We have a retail license now at our facility,” he said. “It’s not a tasting room, but people can come and get a tour and purchase a bottle.”
To stand out from other locally crafted distilled products that are all using the same quality water from Central Oregon, Badlands’ gin, vodka and whiskey are all aged and finished in wine or whiskey barrels.
Currently, there are distilleries in Bend, Redmond and Madras.
At Badlands, they’re calling their creation artisanal and small-batch, Mayfield said.
They’re making their whiskey from beer mash, taking Deschutes Brewery’s Black Butte Porter mash and turning it into whiskey. The whiskey takes two years to distill.
“Any grain you use, you can age it to make whiskey,” he said.
Another product the company is now featuring is cucumber gin using cucumbers grown in Salem.
“We’ve had pretty good reviews. We’re local. We’ve been here for a long time,” Mayfield said. “We’ve even sold out at a few liquor stores, especially with our cucumber gin.”
