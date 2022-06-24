Joe Kim, Bend’s award-winning chef, was ready leave Central Oregon. The pandemic had been a draining experience and by January, he was in San Francisco, interviewing at restaurants and planning to move his family to California.
Then someone mugged him.
The incident prompted Kim, and his wife Laura Kim, to stay in Bend and return to their roots. The couple has since opened a Korean restaurant featuring heritage dishes, just blocks away from the Bend restaurant they helped found more than a decade ago.
“We refocused on Bend and began looking for a space,” Joe Kim said of the decision to stay in Central Oregon. “I love Bend. I grew up here. Everything just came together. “
The Bend residents opened up a 10-table restaurant on the corner of Wall Street and Newport Avenue called Yoli, bringing traditional Korean-style food to Bend restaurant goers. Joe Kim, 41, is a three-time nominee for the Best Chef NW by the James Beard Foundation.
Joe Kim says Yoli is a nod to his cultural heritage.
After he sold his one-third interest in 5 Fusion & Sushi Bar earlier this year, Kim began soul searching for something new that was small enough that staffing would not be an issue. Running a large restaurant like 5 Fusion required a lot of staff — staff that has nearly disappeared during the pandemic, Kim said.
“It was wearing on me,” said Kim, who grew up in La Pine. “I needed to be there every day and it was draining to have to tell people I cared about that they have to work harder and longer. I have a 5-year-old daughter and it’s difficult to balance.”
Restaurant challenges
The rigors of running a restaurant isn’t a new experience for Kim, who worked as a young man at his father’s Japanese restaurant.
Since the pandemic, restaurant owners face competition not only from other restaurants and food carts for patrons, but also for workers. “During the pandemic, it showed me we needed a smaller operation,” Kim said. “Customers have the same expectations they had before the pandemic and without staff, it’s hard to meet that.”
Food carts are another, cheaper version of a restaurant but without all the overhead, said Jose Balcazar, Central Oregon Community College Small Business Development Center adviser. In Bend, many brick and mortar restaurants are facing fierce competition from food cart operators who don’t carry the same kind of overhead or staffing challenges, said Balcazar, who had owned Ranchero’s restaurant in Bend.
“The food carts are taking the customers,” Balcazar said. “Food carts don’t have different customers, they’re from the same pool. There’s just not enough restaurant business to go around.”
It can cost upwards of a $100,000 to open a new brick-and-mortar restaurant, compared to about $20,000 startup for a food cart, he said. Then add the cost of staff and unless the restaurant is well-known or run by an award-winning chef like Kim, it’s challenging, Balcazar said.
“Going with a smaller location is a good strategy with how Central Oregon cycles and is seasonal for the restaurant business,” he said. “If you lower your overhead then you can manage it.”
Brick-and-mortar restaurants have to cut back their hours or number of dinners they serve because they can’t compete or get workers, he said.
Favorite dishes
Kim was named three times in a row as a “Best Chef: Northwest” semifinalist, a coup for a Central Oregon chef. In 2016, Kim was asked to cook at the James Beard House in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighborhood.
Getting a James Beard Foundation nomination is like receiving an Academy Award nomination in the culinary world.
Yoli features many Korean favorite dishes, particularly Kim’s favorites like kalbi beef and banchan, traditional and modern Korean dishes, but without the fusion flavors that Kim had developed at his previous restaurant. It is operating on reduced hours until Kim can get it fully staffed, but it is a full-service restaurant with a liquor license and table service, he said.
Staffing will remain an issue for while in Oregon, said Greg Astley, Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association director of government affairs. “You’ll continue to see reduced hours because there’s not enough people to staff,” he said. “A lot of people left the industry for more stable work, that limited the pool of workers. It’s more difficult to find workers these days even with higher wages and incentive bonuses.”
