Walt Disney Co.'s science-fiction epic "Avatar: The Way of Water" battled winter storms in the U.S. and Canada to bring in an estimated $56 million in ticket sales this weekend through Sunday.

It garnered another $168.6 million in theaters internationally over the weekend, for a total haul of $855.4 million globally since its Dec. 16 release, Disney said in a statement Sunday.

