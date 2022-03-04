LA GRANDE — Vehicles are piling up, but not on the freeway.
The number of cars and trucks going through auto body and repair shops has been increasing steadily, according to shop owners. They’ve reported waiting lists of several months and significant delays in getting vehicles back on the road. The delay is in part due to supply chain issues, they said, along with more locally based economic problems.
Less supply, more demand
“There’s definitely been an increase (in demand) especially with the other auto body shop on 10th Street in Baker City recently going out of business,” said Tabbitha Jensen, manager at Eagle Valley Collision Rebuilders, Baker City. “I heard that Joe’s Premier Auto Body over on Broadway Street is seeing the same. There’s definitely an increase in demand that is higher than usual.”
Jensen said that her shop has had an increase in business and repairs, but didn’t want to point fingers at the general public’s driving habits. Instead, she said that a local auto body shop closing meant that Eagle Valley Collision Rebuilders was taking on a lot more clients than before.
So many, in fact, that the shop has a backlog of work extending well into spring.
“Right now, for body work, on a regular schedule we’re booked out to May,” Jensen said. “My next job (availability) is May 2. This is the furthest that we’ve ever been booked out.”
Jensen noted that the shop can still perform routine and basic repairs to help make cars street legal, such as replacing headlights or taillights. As well, Jensen said she hadn’t noticed shortages on basic car parts.
Still, certain parts are difficult to procure, according to Joe Horst, owner of La Grande Auto Repair. Horst said that his shop, which he opened in 1993, is currently averaging about a week for repairs, but that all depends on what parts are needed. Certain electrical parts are on back order for months according to Horst, which means some repairs may be stalled for extended periods of time.
Chips are down
“There are some things that are getting more and more difficult to get,” he said. “One good example is modules from the dealers. There seems to be a lot of national back orders on those, and other parts as well. I think it has to do with the fact that they’re not being able to come up with the (computer) chips.”
Silicon computer chip manufacturers have been in the spotlight for their inability to keep up with the ever-increasing demand, leading to shortages in everything from game consoles, cellphones and even new vehicles.
“We’ve always been really busy,” Horst said. “I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that buying new cars isn’t as easy as it has been, so people are fixing their old ones.”
The chip shortage has affected the manufacture of new cars, and the used car market has flourished, according to numerous media reports. In some instances, cars have actually appreciated in value due to the relative scarcity.
Repair shops have been inundated with an increased demand for services, which is only exacerbated by the still lingering nationwide labor shortage.
