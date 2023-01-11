Broadband expansion
Oregon is in line to receive as much as $1 billion in federal money to help improve broadband internet access throughout the state, but a new audit finds Oregon’s broadband office isn’t adequately staffed and doesn’t have plans in place to ensure the funds go to the communities that most need it.

The broadband funding comes from the bipartisan, $1 trillion infrastructure bill Congress passed in 2021. The legislation includes $65 billion to expand high-speed internet service. The audit says Oregon expects to receive at least $400 million of that money, and perhaps as much as $1 billion.

