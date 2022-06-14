AT&T, facing higher costs than expected due to inflation, may have to raise mobile-service prices again, according to Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches.
Only weeks have passed since AT&T hiked rates by $6 per line and $12 for family plans in May.
"We're seeing inflation in labor, supplies, energy and transport. So we're keeping an eye on it," Desroches said at an investor conference Tuesday. If the pressure persists, "we're going to have to look at pricing again as a potential leverage to help offset that."
Wireless rival Verizon Communications said Friday that it was raising monthly service charges by $6 a line and $12 for limited data family plans starting in July. The largest U.S. carrier has already added a $1.35 service charge to all mobile phone customers as an economic adjustment.
With the inflationary backdrop, Verizon and AT&T are raising prices on what they consider outdated plans in the hopes that customers will opt for higher-priced unlimited offers. The move is also designed to spur more 5G adoption among consumers who have been largely ambivalent about the faster connections.
AT&T's Desroches offered a brighter outlook for the second half of the year. Despite rising costs, AT&T sees some lower expenses as it completes the shutdown of its 3G networks. The company is also getting some benefit from more roaming revenue.
"We should see very nice expansion of margins over the course of the back half of the year and improving profit rates," he said.
AT&T rose less than 1% to $19.83 at 10:17 a.m. in New York. The stock is up close to 7% this year, nearly even with T-Mobile US, while Verizon is down 4%.
