Randy Miller

Randy Miller, president, ASI Wealth Management

 Submitted

I’ve been in the financial services industry since I was 22 and as I rapidly approach 60, I’ve often spent time with my parents talking about my job, the industry and the lessons I’ve learned over the years.

The primary topics? The importance of knowing and controlling investment costs, diversifying your investments to reduce risk, understanding and minimizing taxes, tracking your results relative to appropriate benchmarks and perhaps most importantly, planning.

Randy Miller is president of ASI Wealth Management

