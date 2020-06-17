The summer job has long been a rite of passage for American teenagers. It’s been a reliable way to earn money for college tuition, a car, or just spending money.
But after the COVID-19 pandemic caused unemployment rates to skyrocket, some local teens say it’s tough to find full-time work, or any job.
“I’ve already applied for several different jobs, and didn’t receive any response,” said Bend 18-year-old Taylor Amaya. “It’s just been really difficult.”
The unemployment rate for all ages in Bend rose from 4% to 18.2% between March and April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Some local companies that traditionally hire young adults during the summer hired fewer teens this summer, while some stayed steady or increased teen staffing.
For the Bend Park & Recreation District, it’s a mixed bag. Due to limited hours and capacity this summer at its Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, the parks district will hire fewer lifeguards — a classic teen summer gig.
“We can’t have as many swimmers in the pool, which requires less oversight,” said Sue Glenn, recreation services manager for the parks district.
On the other hand, COVID-19 has forced the parks district to hire more counselors for its youth day camps this summer, according to district spokesperson Julie Brown.
To keep kids socially distanced and safe, the parks district is imposing a smaller student-to-counselor ratio this summer, so the camps need more counselors, she said.
Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe won’t be renting inner tubes this summer due to COVID-19, and renting kayaks and other equipment can only be done through reservations, according to manager Sue Fox. Therefore, the company will be hiring fewer young adults this summer, and will mainly stick with those who have worked with Tumalo Creek for multiple summers, she said.
“We have humans that have worked here since they were 15 … They come back every year, and they know the drill,” Fox said. “That means that this year, we had very little need to hire brand-new employees.”
The SCP Redmond hotel in downtown plans to increase staffing this summer due to an expected rise in tourists despite COVID-19, said General Manager Tobias Colvin.
“We are looking for additional public area attendants, someone to go around and clean all surfaces,” he said. “Any teenager can apply for those (jobs).”
Still, some local teens said they’ve had difficulty finding opportunities to work full time for the summer.
GG Johnson, an incoming senior at Bend High School, initially heard she’d likely get a summer gig at a local business, which she declined to name. But the company froze hiring due to COVID-19, so she was out of luck. Because she wasn’t able to find another traditional job, Johnson performs odd jobs around town, she said.
“Overall I think it is hard at our age to find places to work with COVID, which makes saving for college and summer projects difficult,” Johnson, 17, wrote in an email.
Sisters Olivia and Taylor Amaya — ages 16 and 18, respectively — have been unable to find a full-time job.
Olivia, an incoming junior at Bend High School, applied to many local fast-food chains and retail stores for a summer job, but not a single one hired her, she said. And because she just bought a car, she’s now worried about how she’ll afford the monthly payments and gas.
“I’ve already made financial obligations for myself, so now I have to fulfill them. And if I can’t find a job, it’s going to be hard to do that,” Olivia said.
Her older sister, Taylor — who plans to start her sophomore year at Oregon State University-Cascades in the fall — saw her full-time job at a local fast-food chain shrink to a part-time gig this spring. Her attempts to find another part-time job, so she can afford rent in an apartment, have been unsuccessful, she said.
“I have to stay home until either I get another job on the side, or I go back to school and I’ll have to live in the dorms,” Taylor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.