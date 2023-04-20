Electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto named a new team to run the Eugene company Thursday, six days after warning of “substantial doubt” that the business can continue operating.
Board member Christopher Dawson, 41, is Arcimoto’s new CEO, replacing Jesse Fittipaldi, who has been leading the company on an interim basis since August. Fittipaldi will now serve as Arcimoto’s president.
Chief Financial Officer Doug Campoli quit Arcimoto last Friday, Arcimoto disclosed, “to pursue other professional opportunities.” And Chief Operating Officer Terry Becker plans to retire, Arcimoto said.
The company said it hired a contractor to fill Campoli’s role while it searches for a new CFO and promoted Dwayne Lum from chief product officer to chief operating officer.
Arcimoto makes a three-wheel electric motorcycle that sells for about $21,000. It sold 228 of the vehicles in 2022.
Arcimoto’s business has been in a tailspin for months, and in August it abruptly replaced founder Mark Frohnmayer as CEO without explanation. After The Oregonian reported that Frohnmayer had been arrested for driving one of Arcimoto’s vehicles while intoxicated three weeks earlier, he acknowledged that event had been the “catalyst” in his removal.
Frohnmayer remains chairman of Arcimoto’s board and its “chief vision officer.”
Last Friday night, Arcimoto reported that it was nearly out of money and had lost $63 million last year on just $6.6 million in sales. Arcimoto had just $463,000 in cash at the end of December and has kept the business afloat this year with loans, stock sales, layoffs, a temporary factory shutdown and other cost cuts.
The company stock, briefly valued at more than $1 billion in 2021, is now worth about $10 million. Arcimoto said it had 209 employees at the end of December, 92 of them on unpaid furlough. Arcimoto warned in January that it’s at risk of bankruptcy.
Dawson, the new CEO, is a former U.S. Navy submarine nuclear chemist and helicopter flight instructor, according to Arcimoto. The company said he had also worked for five years at electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla as an engineer and maintenance manager.
In a statement, Dawson said he would focus on raising money for Arcimoto, growing sales and pursuing unspecified “strategic partnerships.”
