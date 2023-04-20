Acrimoto layoffs

Eugene electric vehicle maker Arcimoto produces what it calls the Fun Utility Vehicle, or F.U.V.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto named a new team to run the Eugene company Thursday, six days after warning of “substantial doubt” that the business can continue operating.

Board member Christopher Dawson, 41, is Arcimoto’s new CEO, replacing Jesse Fittipaldi, who has been leading the company on an interim basis since August. Fittipaldi will now serve as Arcimoto’s president.

