Acrimoto

Arcimoto has closed its Eugene vehicle factory, which opened just 11 months ago.

 File photo

Shares in electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto plunged Wednesday after the company announced it has shut down production at its Eugene factory because it is nearly out of money.

Arcimoto moved to sell $12 million in additional shares at $3 each — less than half of Wednesday’s closing price. The stock plunged nearly 60% in morning trading, to $2.51.

