Acrimoto layoffs

The Arcimoto F.U.V. (Fun Utility Vehicle), a a tandem two-seat, three-wheeled electric vehicle. 

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

Eugene electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto said Thursday it will cut its payroll expenses by a third through layoffs and furloughs amid growing financial pressures and a plunging stock price.

“Today’s cost restructuring is a direct response to the macroeconomic environment conditions and supply chain issues we are facing, requiring us to be more disciplined and laser focused on the areas of our business that are most critical to achieving profitability,” interim CEO Jesse Fittipaldi said in a written statement.

