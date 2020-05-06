The median single-family home price in Bend remained about the same last month as in April of last year, but the volume of sales was stunted.
The sales volume could be affected by stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Kate Brown to contain the spread of COVID-19, said Donnie Montagner, an appraiser at Beacon Appraisal Group LLC in Redmond.
“There is some impact because of COVID-19 stunting the number of sales,” Montagner said. “But I’m cautious to make that claim, but it seems to be a big factor now.
“The market activity says there’s pent up demand even with COVID-19.”
In Bend, the median sales price for April was $468,000, compared to $463,000 the same time the year before. There were 166 sales in April, compared to 177 for the same time the year before.
Time on the market in Bend from listing to contract was nine days, Montagner said.
In Redmond the median sales price was $358,000 in April, compared to $326,000 the year before, according to the data taken from the Multiple Listing Service of Central Oregon. There were 68 single-family homes sold in April compared to 85 the year before, according to the data.
Redmond single-family homes were on the market 16 days from the date of listing until the date of an accepted contract.
