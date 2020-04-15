An emergency loan program intended to get money swiftly into the hands of small businesses has all but collapsed under an unprecedented crush of applications and a shortage of funds, overwhelming agency officials and prompting urgent calls for action on Capitol Hill.
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, or EIDL, a long-standing program run by the Small Business Administration, is separate from the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses that is the subject of a political fight on Capitol Hill.
The federal government normally doles out EIDL loans to small businesses hurt by tornadoes and wildfires. On March 12, the SBA expanded the program to help entrepreneurs hurt by the coronavirus, offering low-interest loans of up to $2 million.
The EIDL program received resources from Congress's $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package at the end of March, including $10 billion to offer grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses within three days of applying for a loan. The grants are intended to serve as a bridge for small businesses to cover rent and other expenses while they wait for the larger loans to be approved.
Demand for the EIDL loans and grants quickly overwhelmed the system, leaving many applicants without funds weeks later, Democratic lawmakers and industry groups said. The SBA ― which accepts disaster loan applications itself rather than outsourcing that work to banks ― has received well over 3 million applications, a Democratic lawmaker and an SBA official said. A shortage of funds threatens to limit the size of grants and loans small businesses receive.
"Sadly to say, we're getting low on funds," SBA lending specialist Roderick Johnson said in an April 9 webinar for D.C.-area Realtors. The webinar was hosted by the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship and posted publicly on Facebook.
In a letter published Friday, April 10, 15 lawmakers from both parties said the SBA has "failed to issue final guidance and award grants in a manner consistent with congressional intent."
"The law requires SBA to issue advances within three days of receipt of applications, yet small business owners say they are still waiting weeks after applying," the lawmakers wrote Thursday.
Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the ranking Democrat on the Senate small business committee, said SBA is not complying with the law. The disaster loan program has only $7.3 billion allocated to deal with $372 billion in applications, Cardin said.
"The SBA is not complying with the processing of [disaster loans] in an appropriate manner because they don't have enough resources to give them out," Cardin said. Cardin added that SBA has "slowed down the grant program because they don't have enough money and don't know what to do."
Cardin and other Senate Democrats last week proposed adding $50 billion to EIDL, along with $15 billion in new disaster grant money for the program. Those were among changes Democrats have demanded in exchange for agreeing to boost spending sought by the administration for the Paycheck Protection Program.
It is uncertain how those demands will be resolved as Congress weighs its next steps in responding to the economic toll of the coronavirus, but an agreement could be reached as early as this week that could boost spending for EIDL as well as for the Paycheck Protection Program.
Public affairs representatives from the SBA and Treasury Department did not comment for this article.
