Economic Development for Central Oregon’s annual luncheon for the business community will feature a discussion about multigenerational workforces.
The discussion will be led by Lindsey Pollak, a New York Times bestselling author.
To register for the Feb. 13 luncheon, go to EDCO’s website. The luncheon, at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 2850 NW Rippling River Court, Bend, will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and cost range from $39 to $104.
