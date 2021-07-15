Chaos doesn't have to be all bad; it can be the spark for innovation, said the keynote speaker at the Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) annual luncheon.
Tim Harford, an economist, author and journalist, spoke to Central Oregon business leaders Thursday virtually from his home in London, about the role disruptions have played in sparking creativity throughout history.
"Disruption is good. I don't encourage people to seek it out, but there's always a creative response from chaos," Harford said. "People find solutions."
Chaos also didn't affect EDCO's performance in 2020 as it has coached years of economic development in the region. The private, nonprofit coached 1,928 startups over the past seven years, worked with entrepreneurs to raise $83.9 million in venture capital and helped young companies create 531 new jobs for a total payroll of $21.5 million, said Coby Horton, president of the board of directors and U.S. Bank regional president.
Central Oregon faces a few challenges that EDCO is trying to address, Horton said. Finding qualified workers, workforce housing and affordable child care are three key issues that will affect businesses, he said.
The annual luncheon has been a fixture in Central Oregon for the past 28 years, according to Roger Lee, EDCO CEO. It's an opportunity not only for the organization to showcase its work, but to share it with the community.
"EDCO’s impact takes place behind the scenes, connecting businesses with needed resources, creating networking opportunities and guiding industries to learn from each other," Lee said after the event. "We put the luncheon on to let the public know that there are resources available to them that they may have never known existed."
During the luncheon, EDCO spotlighted three businesses that it helped either expand or relocate to Central Oregon during the pandemic: SmartyPits from California, Volansi expanded operations to Bend and Rainier Precision from Seattle to Redmond.
Harford said that change can occur when people let go of the need to organize when they really need to be creative.
"We should embrace things a little bit more," Harford said. "Create two scenarios that provide different views and that will give you two different paths. There's a benefit of flexibility."
