Analog Devices

Analog Devices' computer chip factory on the edge of the Tektronix campus, near Beaverton.

 Analog Devices photo

Analog Devices Inc.’s ongoing upgrade of its semiconductor factory near Beaverton will double production capacity and cost $1 billion.

“We are making significant investments to modernize our existing manufacturing space and retool equipment to increase productivity, as well as expand our overall facilities infrastructure with 25,000 square feet of additional cleanroom space,” said Fred Bailey, ADI’s vice president for factory operations.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Mike Rogoway at mrogoway@oregonian.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.