While many companies have had to lay off workers due to the COVID-19 crisis, Amy's Kitchen is hiring to keep up with demand for its organic convenience foods.
"There is huge demand for our products with the situation we're all in," said George Pelch, plant manager for the company's White City food-making facility. "With us being a food company, the U.S. government has asked us to stay open and keep producing food. We're actually hiring people to ramp up and meet demand."
Amy's Kitchen expects to hire about 75 to 100 people locally to fill positions in food production and processing, warehousing, maintenance, sanitation and other areas, he said.
The California-headquartered company was already growing before the pandemic.
To stop the spread of the virus, many states — including Oregon — have banned dining in restaurants. Customers have shifted to takeout food, convenience food and cooking more at home.
Meanwhile, Oregon went from record low unemployment at the beginning of the year to record high unemployment after the pandemic kicked in.
Jackson County saw 198 initial unemployment claims for the week ending March 14.
Numbers shot up to 1,054 for the week ending March 22, then rose even higher with 2,420 new unemployment claims for the week ending March 28.
The hospitality and food service industries were hardest hit, accounting for 28% of the total.
Pelch said Amy's Kitchen wants to do what it can to help, including hiring more people.
"With people not working, we see it as an opportunity that could benefit the community," he said.
Nationally, many food-related companies are hiring due to the limitations on restaurants and hoarding behavior by consumers.
Walmart, Albertsons, Dollar General and 7-Eleven are among the companies that recently announced plans to hire masses of new employees.
In other sectors, home improvement stores such as Lowe's and Ace Hardware, online sales and delivery companies such as Amazon, pizza chains that deliver, medical manufacturing companies, the Walgreens pharmacy chain and the teleconferencing company Zoom are also on a nationwide hiring spree.
Amy's Kitchen officials said some of the company's products have become hard to find in stores because of the dramatic increase in demand, but the company is working to fast-track to stores as many of its products as possible.
Customers can also buy Amy's Kitchen food online through sites that range from Vegan Essentials to Walmart and Amazon.
Although Amy's Kitchen is hiring, it's also looking for ways to help keep existing and new employees protected from COVID-19, officials said.
The company has put social distancing measures in place at its production facilities and is allowing people to work from home if they can. Workers 65 and older don't have to come to work and they will still get paid, according to Amy's Kitchen officials.
Senior citizens and people with serious preexisting medical conditions are most at risk from COVID-19, although people in all age ranges have fallen ill and died — including at least three children in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
Under normal conditions, Amy's Kitchen food production workers wear hair and beard nets and a smock over their street clothes. They clean their shoes as they come into the White City plant, wash their hands and put on gloves, Pelch said.
Food production workers have now added safety glasses and face masks to their work wardrobes, he said.
The company hired additional staff for each of its two eight-hour shifts to sanitize frequently touched surfaces, from time clocks to microwave door handles, Pelch said.
Amy's Kitchen has temporarily stopped making some prepared food items because workers had to be too close together when assembling the products, he said.
However, the company is also figuring out ways to change how it makes food.
For example, some assembly lines that weren't being used at full capacity are now being put to full use if they allow for proper social distancing, Pelch said.
"We are committed to social distancing. We also rented a large tent with heaters and tables for breaks and lunches," he said.
In some areas, physical barriers have been installed to separate workers, said Jessica Adkins, senior director of company affairs. Employees are continuing to look for ways to ramp up production and safety.
"It's incredible the solutions the team keeps coming up with," she said.
Adkins said Amy's Kitchen, like many businesses and individuals, is adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the danger recedes, people will come away better prepared for any future disaster.
"We're learning so much every day," Adkins said. "We can say, 'We know how to do that now.'"
For information on jobs with Amy's Kitchen, see amys.com or call 541-831-3000 in the Rogue Valley.
