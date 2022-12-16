Amtrak

Business class seats on the new Amtrak Airo, which will debut on the Cascades route in 2016.

 TNS file photo

Amtrak is modernizing trains in its Northwest region, adding features such as wifi and introducing fuel-efficient locomotives.

Its new fleet of Amtrak Airo models will serve passengers on the Amtrak Cascades route between Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., Amtrak said Thursday. The line serves 18 cities.

