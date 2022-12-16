Amtrak is modernizing trains in its Northwest region, adding features such as wifi and introducing fuel-efficient locomotives.
Its new fleet of Amtrak Airo models will serve passengers on the Amtrak Cascades route between Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., Amtrak said Thursday. The line serves 18 cities.
“The branding of our new trains is unique to the Amtrak Cascades corridor, distinguishing them from others in the Amtrak fleet. Their arrival will herald a new generation of train travel in the Pacific Northwest,” said Ron Pate, director of WSDOT’s Rail, Freight and Ports Division.
Funds to build the new trains are part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package that Congress passed in 2021.
New cars and locomotives will go into service in 2026 and will feature:
New seating with cushioned headrests, electrical plugs, USB ports and better lighting.
Tray tables, water bottle holder and a tablet holder.
Touchless restroom controls.
A redesigned cafe car featuring local Northwest foods including beer, wine and spirits along with some self-service food options.
Elevated seats and panoramic windows for a better view.
In addition, the new trains will feature a new paint scheme and graphics reminiscent of the Northwest, the statement said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.