Innovation is brewing in Central Oregon, amid the great economic disrupter called COVID-19.
A Bend business that makes plastic lenses for ski and motorcycle goggles responded to a suddenly changing world by shifting its business model to make plastic face shields.
A Bend kombucha company that was poised to launch a new product nationwide pivoted and launched online.
And a Sisters nutrition supplement company added more employees to fulfill orders and growing sales from customers seeking immunity boosting supplements to fend off COVID-19.
“Solving problems is always the mother of all inventions,” said Adam Krynicki, Oregon State University-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab executive director. “When problems present themselves, entrepreneurs throw all their assets at the problem.”
In Deschutes County, nearly a third of the people who filed taxes in 2017 relied upon a small business as part of their annual income, according to SmartAsset, a data analysis company that provides personal finance advice. That made the county rank third among all 36 Oregon counties for people earning an annual income from a small business.
Those small businesses are founded on the entrepreneurial spirit that embraces innovation and risk.
With the stay -at -home order from the governor essentially shutting down businesses since March 23, companies like Humm and Ripclear had to find solutions as a way to continue to operate. And these are not the only companies pivoting to pitch in to fill a need.
“We continue to be inspired by the ability of businesses in Central Oregon across a broad spectrum of industries to quickly pivot and innovate in this intensely concentrated and tumultuous period,” said Roger Lee, Economic Development for Central Oregon CEO.
Like Humm and Ripclear, businesses that can are switching to pitch in, like local distilleries making hand sanitizers and a dog bed manufacturer making fabric masks. Others, like Personalized Nutrients in Sisters, are growing because their products are filling a need.
“The silver lining in this situation right now is the innovation,” Krynicki said. “The innovation we may have seen over five or 10 years we are experiencing in weeks. The virus has been highly disruptive, and it forces innovation.”
Humm’s story
It was early March, and Humm Kombucha was preparing to roll out Humm Zero, a live and raw, plant-based sweetened, shelf-stable kombucha, said Jamie Danek, company founder. Two days before the product roll out, the trade show in Los Angeles where it was to be launched was canceled to maintain social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Thousands of dollars were sunk into this marketing effort, Danek said.
The products had been produced and canned. The swag ready to hand out. Danek called the product a category break through because kombucha needs sugar to ferment.
“To make a live product with no sugar, that’s hard. We spent a couple of years working on this,” Danek said. “We are able to ferment all the sugar out and add plant-based sweeteners.”
Simultaneously the product was poised to be launched in seven markets , yet all but one store canceled.
“This was going to be the biggest disruption of the day in the kombucha industry, but stores were more interested in locating and placing toilet paper on their shelves than launching a new product,” Danek said.
“All we could do was lament or innovate.”
The company turned online to help launch its product, she said. What would have normally taken months to launch was accomplished in 10 days.
“We were able to do that because we’re a small, nimble company,” Danek said. “That’s what makes our country great.”
The online sales are in the thousands and have not replaced in-store sales, which amount to millions in revenue, Danek said. But the online component enabled Humm to weather the unpredictability of COVID-19 and even expand by hiring temporary workers to field online orders, she said.
“The cool thing about this and what’s inspiring to me is that there are people in the business that are finding the silver linings, and they’re developing the ability to pivot.
“We’re not at the end; it’s a shift. We are calling it #PositivePivot.”
Ripclear’s pivot
When business came to a grinding halt and some of Ripclear’s biggest clients were not ordering plastic eyewear film that is anti-fog and scratch -proof, Ryan Doherty, a cofounder of the Bend-based business, realized that he could provide the same technology for personal protective equipment needed by those in the medical profession.
And he wasn’t wrong. After working 100 -hour weeks, the company pivoted from goggles to face masks in mid-March. Since then, the company has hired 20 new employees who are working from home here and in New York City, where the other co-founder lives, Doherty said.
In the meantime, the company has temporarily suspended production of its eyewear protection products for goggles, shooting glasses, Humvee goggles and motorcycle goggles.
“We’re pivoting while keeping employees safe,” Doherty said. “We saw the calls go out about the shortage of face shields. We had the supply chain and did prototypes and we launched.”
Now in their second iteration, they’re tweaking the elastic strap and the foam around the top of the forehead area.
“It’s not really much of a deviation of what we normally do,” Doherty said. “The feedback has been great.
“We found a niche, and we’re filling it.”
It’s this kind of quick innovation that created the Walkman or the smartphone, Krynicki said. Just a few months ago, rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft were the darlings of industry; now it’s Zoom and other webinar platforms that are attracting attention. The pandemic is creating a cultural shift, and it’s doing so with innovation.
“The long -term implications of this are interesting to watch,” he said. “We’re experiencing the cultural shift and the longer it goes on the greater the shift.
“We’re moving decades in days right now. The changes we’re seeing are shifting our culture like we haven’t seen since the Great Depression.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.