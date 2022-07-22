AMEX

American Express credit cards.

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

American Express saw spending on its network soar as customers continued to take to the skies despite mass cancellations and long waits at airports, leading the firm to raise its forecast for full-year revenue.

Volumes on the firm's network jumped to $394.8 billion, topping the $383.3 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. That helped boost revenue 31% to a record $13.4 billion, though expenses climbed as well, partly the result of customers taking advantage of travel-related benefits.

